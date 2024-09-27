Friday, September 27, 2024
Cambodia expects nearly 6 million international tourists in 2024: PM Hun Manet

By: Agencies

Date:

Phnom Penh, Sep 27: Cambodia is expected to attract nearly 6 million international tourists in 2024, up from 5.45 million in 2023. The Southeast Asian nation received 3.75 million foreign visitors in the first seven months of this year, up by 23.2 per cent compared to the same period last year, a Ministry of Tourism report said, adding that Thailand, Vietnam and China were the biggest sources of tourists to the kingdom, Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Thursday.

“Based on this figure, we hope to attract nearly six million international tourists in 2024 and up to seven million in 2026,” Hun Manet said in a message to celebrate World Tourism Day, which is annually marked on September 27, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Prime Minister was confident that the 4E-level Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, which commenced commercial operations in November 2023, and the 4F-class Techo International Airport, which is expected to be put into use in the first half of 2025, will play an important role in serving tourists in the long run.

Tourism is one of four pillars supporting the country’s economy. The sector made a gross revenue of $3.08 billion in 2023, creating approximately 450,000 direct jobs, according to the Ministry of Tourism. The kingdom has four UNESCO-listed World Heritage sites and a pristine coastline stretching in the length of about 450 kilometres.

IANS

India needs 10-12 Champion States to become $30 trillion economy by 2047: Kant
