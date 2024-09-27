KHADC urges Guv to clear 7 pending bills

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 26: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Thursday urged Governor Chandrashekhar H Vijayashankar to give his assent to the seven pending bills on the council.

The delegation of the council led by CEM Pyniaid Sing Syiem and Deputy CEM PN Syiem met the Governor to discuss the issues about the council.

Speaking to reporters after emerging from the Raj Bhavan, the CEM said the discussion with the Governor mainly revolved around seven pending bills passed by the council last year.

He said they urged the Governor to approve two important bills – The KHAD (Administration of Elaka) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the KHAD (Khasi Social Custom of Lineage (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Syiem said the amendment bill on the administration of Elaka concerns the recognition of the Seng Samla and Seng Kynthei while that on lineage aims to strengthen the clan administration and pave the way for various clans to register with the council.

Replying to a query, Syiem said the NPP-led MDA government constituted the expert committee to examine the bills passed by the council after coming to power in 2018.

“The expert committee will sort out all contentious issues before forwarding the bills to the Governor for his approval. Any minor defects in the bills can be rectified by the expert committee,” he said, asserting that the council no longer delays the approval of bills.

“All the seven bills are at the Governor’s Secretariat. The Governor has assured us that he will not take much time in giving his assent to these bills,” the CEM said.

The other bills lying with the Governor include the KHAD (Regulation and Administration of Land) Amendment Bill, 2024, KHAD (Fisheries Amendment) Bill, 2023, Regulation of Trading by Non-Tribal Amendment Rules, 2023, and the KHAD (Autonomous Districts Nomination and Election of Lyngdoh and Myntri, Lyngdoh Raid and Sordar Shnong Administration of Sohiong Lyngdohship) Bill, 2023.