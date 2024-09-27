ADC term extension not possible beyond a year, says KHADC

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 26: KHADC Deputy CEM PN Syiem on Thursday said there is no provision in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to extend the term of an autonomous district council beyond a year.

Syiem made this remark when asked if there is a possibility that the upcoming council elections would be further delayed in case Parliament passes the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill, 2019, increasing the number of seats in the councils.

“The term of a council cannot be extended beyond one year. But we will have to see what the notification of the Ministry of Home Affairs says in case the proposed amendment is approved by the Parliament,” Syiem told reporters.

According to him, election will have to be held to constitute the new house.

KHADC CEM Pyniaid Sing Syiem said they will have to see what steps the MHA takes if the amendment bill is passed.

“From what we understand, there is a plan to table the amendment bill during the upcoming winter session of Parliament in December,” Syiem said.

The state government had extended the term of the KHADC and JHADC by six months in February and again in August.

It may be mentioned that a KHADC delegation recently met Adviser to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, AK Mishra in Delhi to put forward the views and suggestions of the council on the proposed amendment.

The KHADC CEM said they made it amply clear that they will not compromise on the preservation and protection of the traditional practices, customs and rights of the indigenous tribes.