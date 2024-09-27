Friday, September 27, 2024
MEGHALAYA

‘Development in Gambegre need-based, not political’

By: By Our Reporter



Rakkam slams critics for sniffing a motive behind projects

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 26: NPP leader and Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Thursday said the developmental works undertaken in the Gambegre constituency are need-based and without any political motive.
Countering allegations that the NPP is using the state machinery to influence the upcoming by-poll in Gambegre, he said: “When we undertake development work, they always say we are misusing the state machinery during elections. Many roads and buildings have been sanctioned not only in Gambegre but also in Rongara-Siju, Tura and other places. It is not about elections but need-based.”
The opposition Trinamool Congress and the state Congress have been accusing the NPP of using the state machinery to its advantage with an eye on the Gambegre by-polls. The BJP, the NPP’s coalition partner, has also made similar allegations.
Pointing out that Gambegre constituency lacked an SSLC examination centre, Sangma said the local MLA should have addressed the concern.
He said the government provided an examination centre in the constituency after 50-plus years of Meghalaya’s statehood.
“The MLAs should know the problems of their constituencies and bring them to the knowledge of government,” he added.
Sangma refused to comment whether the former MLA did not raise pertinent issues of the constituency with the government but said people, especially in the rural areas, look up to an elected representative for everything.
“People expect their MLAs to fulfil their responsibilities to fulfil. If there is a breakdown of an ambulance or if a school has no teacher, they always complain to the MLA,” he said, downplaying the fact that the voters of Gambegre re-elected Saleng A Sangma several times.
“Many leaders get re-elected because they know how to play politics,” he said about Saleng Sangma who resigned as the Gambegre MLA after winning the Tura Lok Sabha seat for Congress.
Agatha’s appointment defended
Defending former MP Agatha Sangma’s appointment as the chairperson of the Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR), Rakkam Sangma said she was chosen because of her experience and qualifications and not for being the chief minister’s sister.
“She has been a member of parliament, a central minister, and a lawyer. She is overqualified actually,” he said to deflect growing criticisms.
“She is very experienced and the state should be proud of her. It would have been a different story if she was not qualified,” he added.

KHADC urges Guv to clear 7 pending bills
VPP pushes govt to spell out stand on cabbies’ demand
