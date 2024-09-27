Saleng urges Centre to consult NE MPs on Sixth Schedule changes

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 26: Tura Lok Sabha member, Saleng Sangma has written to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai urging him to consult the MPs representing the Sixth Schedule areas on the proposed amendments to the Sixth Schedule.

All Members of Parliament representing Sixth Schedule areas should be consulted to ensure that their confidence is secured in the implementation and preservation of the rights and culture of the people in the Northeastern region, he said.

In his letter to the Union MoS, Saleng sought to know the status of the proposed amendment bill.

Given the importance of the Sixth Schedule in safeguarding the rights and culture of tribal communities, Sangma asked him to provide an estimated timeframe for the passage of the bill.

The bill is likely to be tabled in the winter session of Parliament.