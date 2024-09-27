Friday, September 27, 2024
spot_img
BusinessNATIONAL

Sensex trades near all-time high, Infosys and Wipro top gainers

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Sep 27:  Indian frontline equity indices were trading near record highs as heavyweight IT stocks like Infosys, Wipro, TCS and Tech Mahindra gained after a positive revision of Accenture’s revenue guidance for FY25.

At 9:49 a.m., Sensex was up 94 points or 0.11 per cent at 85,930 and Nifty was up 46 points or 0.18 per cent at 26,262. Sensex and Nifty made a new all-time high of 85,966 and 26,271 respectively in early trade.

The broader market trend remained positive. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 1,448 shares were in the green and 824 shares in the red. Buying was also seen in the midcap and smallcap stocks. Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 148 points or 0.25 per cent at 60,618 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index was up 96 points or 0.51 per cent at 19,359.

Among the sectoral indices, IT, PSU Bank, Auto, Pharma, FMCG, Metal, Pvt Bank and PSE were major gainers. Fin service, Realty, Media, Energy and Infra were laggards. Hardik Matalia, Derivative analyst at Choice Broking said, “After a positive opening, Nifty can find support at 26,100 followed by 26,000 and 25,900.

On the higher side, 26,300 can be an immediate resistance, followed by 26,350 and 26,400.” In the Sensex pack, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Tech, TCS, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Titan, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Tata Motors and SBI were the top gainers. Power Grid, L&amp;T, Bharti Airtel, M&amp;M, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were the top losers. Most of the markets in Asia are trading at a brisk pace.

There is a rise in Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Bangkok. Only Seoul and Jakarta are trading in the light red. US markets closed in the green on Thursday. Other market experts said, “An important trend emerging in the market is the clear outperformance of large-caps over mid and small-caps.

The outperformance has been pronounced during the last five trading days which saw Nifty appreciate by 2.85 per cent against a mere 0.6 per cent up move in the small-cap index.” They further said this is a healthy trend which can impart resilience to the market and, given the gush of domestic liquidity, take it higher. It appears that smart money is moving from mid and smallcaps to largecaps. The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers as they bought equities worth Rs 629.96 crore on September 26, while domestic institutional investors extended their buying as they bought equities worth Rs 2405 crore on the same day. –IANS avs/svn

Previous article
India’s tourism sector poised to create 39.5 million jobs by year end
Next article
RG Kar case: CBI tracks major lapses in inquest report
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Cambodia expects nearly 6 million international tourists in 2024: PM Hun Manet

Phnom Penh, Sep 27: Cambodia is expected to attract nearly 6 million international tourists in 2024, up from...
NATIONAL

India needs 10-12 Champion States to become $30 trillion economy by 2047: Kant

New Delhi, Sep 27:  In order to become a $30 trillion economy by 2047, India needs about 10...
INTERNATIONAL

Jindal India Institute trains over 30 foreign diplomats, journalists to deepen understanding of India’s Foreign and Security Policy

Sonipat, Sep 27:  The Jindal India Institute (JII) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) hosted 31 foreign diplomats,...
Environment

How India can unlock full agroforestry potential, empower farmers: EAC-PM’s game-changing tips

New Delhi, Sep 27: Despite being a tropical country, India has not been able to unlock the full...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cambodia expects nearly 6 million international tourists in 2024: PM Hun Manet

INTERNATIONAL 0
Phnom Penh, Sep 27: Cambodia is expected to attract...

India needs 10-12 Champion States to become $30 trillion economy by 2047: Kant

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 27:  In order to become a...

Jindal India Institute trains over 30 foreign diplomats, journalists to deepen understanding of India’s Foreign and Security Policy

INTERNATIONAL 0
Sonipat, Sep 27:  The Jindal India Institute (JII) of...
Load more

Popular news

Cambodia expects nearly 6 million international tourists in 2024: PM Hun Manet

INTERNATIONAL 0
Phnom Penh, Sep 27: Cambodia is expected to attract...

India needs 10-12 Champion States to become $30 trillion economy by 2047: Kant

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 27:  In order to become a...

Jindal India Institute trains over 30 foreign diplomats, journalists to deepen understanding of India’s Foreign and Security Policy

INTERNATIONAL 0
Sonipat, Sep 27:  The Jindal India Institute (JII) of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img