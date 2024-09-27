Friday, September 27, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Strategic masterstroke: PM Modi counters Congress’ promises with festive surprise for workers

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 27: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “Khatakhat” scheme created significant headlines during the Lok Sabha elections, and discussions around it continue to echo on political platforms.

After the Lok Sabha elections were over, crowds even gathered outside Congress offices across the country, eager to receive the promised ₹8,500 monthly instalment that was promised under the “Khatakhat” scheme.

However, Congress leaders have repeatedly explained that they could not fulfil these promises because their government was not in power at the Centre.

Despite this, Congress and various opposition parties are presenting populist promises as they campaign for upcoming Assembly elections in several states. These parties seem to be less concerned about the impact on the government’s finances.

In this context, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered a strong counter to Congress’ “Khatakhat scheme.” While the public is still waiting for the benefits of Congress’ scheme, PM Modi has made a decision that will bring a significant gift to the country’s workers just before Diwali, with monthly payments of ₹26,000. While Congress has opened a box of guarantees, PM Modi has made a masterstroke.

The Modi government has amended the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) for workers, announcing an increase in the minimum wage to ₹1,035 per day. The government has made a substantial increase in minimum wage rates, aiming to help workers cope with rising living costs.

For unskilled workers in Sector A, the minimum wage has been set at ₹783 per day, amounting to ₹20,358 per month. For semi-skilled workers, the minimum wage is now ₹868 per day, leading to monthly earnings of ₹22,568. Skilled workers, such as clerks or those performing unarmed tasks, will earn a minimum wage of ₹954 per day, which translates to ₹24,804 per month.

Highly skilled workers will receive ₹1,035 per day, totalling ₹26,910 per month. This new minimum wage rate is set to be implemented with the VDA amendment.

These minimum wage rates will take effect from October 1, and the government has also decided that workers will start receiving the benefits retroactively from April 2024, meaning any pending amounts will be paid from that month. This amendment was also made in April earlier this year.

IANS

Previous article
Ampareen inaugurates FRU at Mawphlang CHC
Next article
RG Kar tragedy: Senior doctors call for joint platform to clean health system in Bengal
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Isolated on Kashmir issue, sabre-rattling Shehbaz Sharif threatens ‘decisive response’ to made-up war

United Nations, Sep 27: Totally isolated at the world organisation in trying to raise the Kashmir issue, Pakistan...
NATIONAL

Bail petitions of suspended Jharkhand IAS officers Pooja Singhal, Chhavi Ranjan rejected again

Ranchi, Sep 27: Suspended IAS officers -- Pooja Singhal and Chhavi Ranjan, both currently in jail on separate...
NATIONAL

Indian, Greek Navy chiefs discuss naval partnership, maritime security cooperation

New Delhi, Sep 27: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who is on an official...
NATIONAL

SC launches page on website providing summaries of landmark verdicts

New Delhi, Sep 27: In another citizen-centric initiative, the Supreme Court on Friday announced the launch of a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Isolated on Kashmir issue, sabre-rattling Shehbaz Sharif threatens ‘decisive response’ to made-up war

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, Sep 27: Totally isolated at the world...

Bail petitions of suspended Jharkhand IAS officers Pooja Singhal, Chhavi Ranjan rejected again

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, Sep 27: Suspended IAS officers -- Pooja Singhal...

Indian, Greek Navy chiefs discuss naval partnership, maritime security cooperation

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 27: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS)...
Load more

Popular news

Isolated on Kashmir issue, sabre-rattling Shehbaz Sharif threatens ‘decisive response’ to made-up war

INTERNATIONAL 0
United Nations, Sep 27: Totally isolated at the world...

Bail petitions of suspended Jharkhand IAS officers Pooja Singhal, Chhavi Ranjan rejected again

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, Sep 27: Suspended IAS officers -- Pooja Singhal...

Indian, Greek Navy chiefs discuss naval partnership, maritime security cooperation

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 27: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img