Friday, September 27, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Ampareen inaugurates FRU at Mawphlang CHC

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, September 27:  Health Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh on Friday inaugurated the first Referral Unit (FRU) at Mawphlang Community Health Centre (CHC).

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister said that the government would have similar facilities in all the Community Health Centres (CHCs) across the State.

She also said that the state government is making efforts to improve the facilities in all the government health centres.

Lyngdoh also hoped that the inauguration of the First Referral Unit was going to benefit the local population of this area.

Health Minister also emphasized the need to trust government hospitals, dispelling the notion that they are inferior. The minister stressed the government’s goal of providing quality healthcare closer to villagers’ homes.

She further said Mawphlang CHC has enhanced its facilities, employing five medical officers, one junior specialist, three dental sergeants, and one Ayush doctor. The centre now offers 39 medical tests, reducing the need for villagers to travel to Shillong.

Dr. Lyngdoh urged villagers to register with Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) and link it to Aadhaar for free treatment.

She encouraged collective efforts to establish Mawphlang CHC as a reputable treatment centre. She advised villagers to seek immediate medical attention at nearby health centres.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Ram Kumar informed that the First Referral Unit at this Community Health Centre is one of the five such units which are coming up in the State.

According to him, the other four First Referral Units which has been completed are in Pynursla CHC, Ranikor CHC, Bhoirymbong CHC and Resubelpara CHC.

A First Referral Unit is a health facility that provides 24-hour specialist care for a range of conditions, including: Medicine, Obstetrics and gynecology, Surgery, and Pediatrics.

Other present on the occasion include Chief Secretary, DP Wahlang, Mawphlang local MLA, MB Kurbah, Deputy Commissioner, RM Kurbah and DHS (MI), Dr FV Kharshiing.

 

