VPP pushes govt to spell out stand on cabbies’ demand

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 26: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Thursday endorsed the demand of local tourist drivers that tourist vehicles from outside Meghalaya should not be allowed to ply beyond a certain point in the state.

VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh asked the MDA government to clearly spell out its position on the issue.

“I support the taxi association’s demand that the tourist taxis from Assam shouldn’t be allowed to go beyond a certain point for the benefit of local operators,” he said.

“Having said that, the local operators also have to be trained. They should be tourism-friendly. It should be a win-win situation for tourists and operators,” he added.

According to Myrboh, the tourism industry should be able to provide maximum possible jobs to the locals. If the industry is not able to do that, it will mean it is not serving the purpose, he said.

Citing the protectionist measures adopted in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh which is helping the locals, the VPP leader said he failed to understand why the Meghalaya government has not been able to replicate it.

“The taxi drivers are not saying they will not allow tourist vehicles from outside to come to Meghalaya. They are saying they should be allowed to come up to a certain point. I find it logical,” he said.

He also said that the state government might construe it as counter-productive but it should have consultations and give a statement whether or not it is feasible.

Myrboh condemned the threat issued by Assam taxi operators that they will prevent commercial vehicles, carrying daily essentials from Assam, from entering Meghalaya. He said the threat amounts to blackmailing.

Stating that Meghalaya is known for its beauty, he categorically stated that the state needs airports to promote its tourism sector.