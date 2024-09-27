Friday, September 27, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Rabies claims 27 lives in state in two years

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 26: As many as 27 people have lost their lives in Meghalaya in the last two years due to rabies, mostly occurring due to dog bites. Sixteen of these cases have been reported in 2024.
West Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills have reported the highest number of rabies related deaths at six each.
The alarming situation of rabies in the state came to light during a media address by the Health department led by Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh and other officers.
Dr Valerie Laloo, State Surveillance Officer of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) said a survey by the Health department found that 96 per cent of rabies cases were due to dog bites.
She said the number of stray dogs have increased manifold in several localities in the city and even in other district headquarters.
The official said the Health department is coordinating with the Municipal Boards and the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary department on the matter. Around 600 stray dogs in East Khasi Hills have been vaccinated against rabies following the constitution of a joint steering committee to take up sterilization and vaccination of strays.
Recently a nurse from West Khasi Hills died of rabies after she was bitten by a stray dog.
Informing that vaccines are available at all PHCs, Dr Laloo lamented the lack of awareness and complacency among the people with regard to rabies.

