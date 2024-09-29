Sunday, September 29, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Christian leaders’ forum seeks curbs on ‘provocative’ yatras

By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 28: The Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders Forum (KJCLF) on Saturday urged Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to take necessary preventive steps to curb yatras with specific, provocative objectives that go against the diverse and fraternal ethos of the people of Meghalaya.
In a statement, KJCLF secretary Edwin H Kharkongor said that the state and region are witnessing undue unrest due to the proposed yatra against the slaughter of bovine cattle.
“It has always been the case that events like these promote sectarianism, mistrust, and misunderstanding, with the potential to trigger law and order issues that could have repercussions at local, national, and even global levels,” Kharkongor said.
He also noted that internationally, the beef industry ranks India as the fourth-largest beef producer in the world. He pointed out that in Meghalaya and neighboring states, cattle and beef markets play a significant role in indigenous livelihoods and food habits.
“It is therefore urgent and crucial for both state and central governments to recognise that yatras like these can adversely impact a substantial industry that supports our debt-ridden economies,” the KJCLF secretary added.

