Sunday, September 29, 2024
MEGHALAYA

State inching closer to digital edn: Min

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 28: Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma emphasised that embracing technology is crucial in today’s educational landscape, and the state is rolling out various initiatives, including the installation of smart classrooms wherever possible. “Digital education and smart classrooms are in the pipeline, and Meghalaya is committed to installing as many smart classrooms as possible,” said Sangma. He added, “It is the need of the hour to embrace technology. Practically speaking, NCERT textbooks are available online. If we have proper connectivity, they will be easily accessible to everyone.”
While the state has not yet fully utilised this potential, Sangma assured that this would change in the near future.
He also shared plans to introduce QR codes for subjects like Science and Mathematics, starting from the next academic session.
“All topics will include conceptual briefings, and board exam questions will be solved through the textbooks,” he explained.
Addressing the issue of connectivity, particularly in rural areas, he acknowledged that mobile and internet services are still suboptimal. “While about 80 percent of the State is connected, 10-20 percent still lacks adequate coverage. Our Chief Minister is aware of the situation, and mobile connectivity will soon reach even the remotest corners of the state.”
He added, “Once that happens, people will have easy access to online educational materials.”
Sangma also highlighted the improvement in connectivity in his constituency, which was once the worst in terms of mobile and internet access. “Today, 90 per cent of the area is connected, and I am confident that connectivity will no longer be an issue,” he concluded.
Targeted intervention in select districts
The state government is implementing targeted interventions with special packages aimed at improving the board exam results in districts with consistently poor performance.
“We have identified several districts where student performance, particularly in board examinations, is not up to the mark. To address this, we have designed special programmes that will be launched under the CM Impact Programme,” said Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma.
He further added, “We have also introduced various policies to increase the pass percentage. For instance, students will now have the opportunity to appear for the board exams twice a year.”
“I believe that teachers must establish strong connections with their students, and schools should foster a conducive environment for learning,” he added.
The pass percentage for the 2024 Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) Class 10 exams was 55.80%, the second-highest in the last five years.
Meanwhile, the pass percentage for the 2024 MBoSE Class 12 exams was 79.76%, marking a slight decline from the previous year’s 80.30%.

