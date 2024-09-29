Sunday, September 29, 2024
MEGHALAYA

VPP takes swipe at CM, asks him to ‘lead from the front’

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 28: Training guns on Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in the wake of the ongoing beef ban brouhaha in Meghalaya, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) has criticised Chief Minister, stating that the state needs a strong leader who can take charge and lead from the front.
“It is a sorry state of affairs that we have a Chief Minister who is weak, non-committal, and unable to take responsibility. It is ironic that the Chief Minister passed the responsibility of denying permission to the processionists onto the Deputy Commissioner. Meghalaya needs a strong Chief Minister who can lead from the front,” Opposition VPP’s spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said on Saturday.
Regarding the attempts to hold the Gau Yatra, Myrboh called it “an assertive move by communal elements trying to impose one nation, one culture, one religion, and one set of food habits.”
“It is highly provocative and must be stopped at all costs. If necessary, those responsible should be jailed,” he added.
He pointed out that beef is a significant part of the diet for many tribal people, and the yatra was an insult to their traditions.
“What would happen if tribal people from Northeast India organized a yatra in other parts of India urging people to consume beef?” he asked.
“India will only become a strong nation when people from different communities learn to respect and accommodate each other,” he concluded.

Christian leaders’ forum seeks curbs on ‘provocative’ yatras
Beef ban seekers denied entry at Umroi airport
