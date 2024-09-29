Sunday, September 29, 2024
MEGHALAYA

HPC objects to gurdwara demolition post relocation

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 28: The Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) has vented its ire over the state government’s alleged plan to demolish a gurdwara at the Harijan Colony following the relocation of the residents.
“When we are ready and willing to move, why is the state government trying to demolish the gurdwara?” HPC secretary Gurjit Singh asked on Saturday.
He said they cannot allow this to happen as it is about their faith.
Stating that he is nobody to take a decision on allowing the government to demolish the gurdwara, Singh said the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is the apex committee to take decisions on such matters and it has rejected any such demolition.
During a recent meeting with Chief Secretary DP Wahlang in Shillong, an SGPC delegation had made it clear that demolition cannot happen as this is about people’s faith.
Singh said the state government had earlier stated that it would build residential units but now it is saying it will talk to defence authorities to seek the allotment of a plot of defence land just next to Harijan Colony for the settlers.
“Let the gurdwara be there at its existing place. What is the harm when we are willing to relocate?” he said, adding that the move to demolish it seems to be an attack on their religion.
Singh said the ministers are now not going to hold any discussions with the HPC. The Chief Secretary has been assigned the responsibility.
“The total area is about 3.5 acres and out of that, only around 12,000 square feet is for the gurdwara and a temple. We don’t think this should be such a big issue for the government,” Singh said.

