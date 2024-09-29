Prime suspect in series of burglary cases since 2022 in judicial custody

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 28: A local court has remanded Shanbor Wahlang, also known as Moolchand, to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with a series of theft and burglary cases.

The Laitumkhrah police arrested Wahlang on Friday, identifying him as the prime suspect in a string of theft and burglary incidents reported in Shillong since 2022.

Wahlang is also wanted in connection with four separate cases registered at the Sadar Police Station. His criminal activities have raised significant concerns within the community, and his arrest is seen as a crucial step towards addressing the ongoing theft and burglary issues in the area.

Further investigation is under way to determine the full extent of his involvement in these cases, as well as other related crimes.