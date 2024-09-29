Sunday, September 29, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

India cautions world on fatalism over violence on large scale at UNGA

By: Agencies

Date:

United Nations, Sep 28: Amid the ongoing Ukraine and Gaza conflicts, India on Saturday cautioned that the world cannot be “fatalistic” about the continuation of violence on a large scale, asserting that the international community seeks “urgent solutions” and its sentiments must be acknowledged and acted upon.
“We are gathered here at a difficult time. The world is yet to recover from the ravages of the Covid pandemic. A war in Ukraine is well into its third year. The conflict in Gaza is acquiring wider ramifications,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at the General Debate of the 79th UN General Assembly.
He said the UN has always maintained that peace and development go hand-in-hand. “Yet, when challenges to one have emerged, due regard has not been given to the other. Clearly, their economic implications for the weak and vulnerable need to be highlighted,” Jaishankar said. (PTI)

