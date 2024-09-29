Opposition to public hearing on expansion of cement firm’s mining ops

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 28: The Elaka Narpuh Youth for Change (ENYC) has opposed the proposed public hearing to be conducted by the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) regarding Star Cement Limited’s plan to expand its mining operations.

In a statement, the ENYC noted that the public hearing will focus on the proposed mining project of Star Cement Meghalaya Limited (SCML), known as the ‘Brishyrnot Limestone Deposit – II,’ located at Brishyrnot in Elaka Narpuh, East Jaintia Hills.

“We oppose the proposed limestone mining by the cement plant, which will expand over an area of 65 hectares at Brishyrnot, very close to Wah Lunar. This proposed mining will have a significant impact on both Wah Lunar and Wah Lukha,” the organization stated.

Furthermore, they expressed concerns that the mining area would also affect the Narpuh Wildlife Sanctuary and the Narpuh Reserved Forest. The ENYC announced that they would protest against the public hearing scheduled for October 8.

Earlier, the KSU had written to the MSPCB to oppose the expansion of Star Cement’s mining area and the establishment of a cement plant and captive power plant by Meghatop Cement Company Private Limited in the East Jaintia Hills district.

KSU president of Narpuh Circle, KS Suchiang, stated that allowing Star Cement to expand its mining lease would lead to greater environmental destruction, harm local ecosystems, and have devastating effects on agriculture and livelihoods in the area.

Suchiang warned that if the company is granted permission to expand its operations, there is a high risk of various types of pollution being discharged into the Lunar River and subsequently into the Lukha River. “The activities of the cement company have already caused both rivers to become highly acidic, rendering them unsuitable for drinking,” he added.

The MSPCB is scheduled to hold a public hearing on October 18 regarding Meghatop Cement Private Limited’s proposal to construct a cement plant in the region. Meanwhile, the KSU has urged the MSPCB to withdraw the public hearing and prevent the expansion of projects that will exacerbate the ongoing environmental crisis.