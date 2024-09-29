Sunday, September 29, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Opposition to public hearing on expansion of cement firm’s mining ops

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 28: The Elaka Narpuh Youth for Change (ENYC) has opposed the proposed public hearing to be conducted by the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) regarding Star Cement Limited’s plan to expand its mining operations.
In a statement, the ENYC noted that the public hearing will focus on the proposed mining project of Star Cement Meghalaya Limited (SCML), known as the ‘Brishyrnot Limestone Deposit – II,’ located at Brishyrnot in Elaka Narpuh, East Jaintia Hills.
“We oppose the proposed limestone mining by the cement plant, which will expand over an area of 65 hectares at Brishyrnot, very close to Wah Lunar. This proposed mining will have a significant impact on both Wah Lunar and Wah Lukha,” the organization stated.
Furthermore, they expressed concerns that the mining area would also affect the Narpuh Wildlife Sanctuary and the Narpuh Reserved Forest. The ENYC announced that they would protest against the public hearing scheduled for October 8.
Earlier, the KSU had written to the MSPCB to oppose the expansion of Star Cement’s mining area and the establishment of a cement plant and captive power plant by Meghatop Cement Company Private Limited in the East Jaintia Hills district.
KSU president of Narpuh Circle, KS Suchiang, stated that allowing Star Cement to expand its mining lease would lead to greater environmental destruction, harm local ecosystems, and have devastating effects on agriculture and livelihoods in the area.
Suchiang warned that if the company is granted permission to expand its operations, there is a high risk of various types of pollution being discharged into the Lunar River and subsequently into the Lukha River. “The activities of the cement company have already caused both rivers to become highly acidic, rendering them unsuitable for drinking,” he added.
The MSPCB is scheduled to hold a public hearing on October 18 regarding Meghatop Cement Private Limited’s proposal to construct a cement plant in the region. Meanwhile, the KSU has urged the MSPCB to withdraw the public hearing and prevent the expansion of projects that will exacerbate the ongoing environmental crisis.

Previous article
EVs yet to bring any respite as Shillong’s air quality worsens
Next article
Prime suspect in series of burglary cases since 2022 in judicial custody
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Beef ban seekers denied entry at Umroi airport

Horde of pressure group members gathers at airport. Shankaracharya releases video, reveals he hoisted cow flag aboard...
MEGHALAYA

VPP takes swipe at CM, asks him to ‘lead from the front’

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 28: Training guns on Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in the wake of the ongoing...
MEGHALAYA

Christian leaders’ forum seeks curbs on ‘provocative’ yatras

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 28: The Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders Forum (KJCLF) on Saturday urged Chief Minister Conrad...
MEGHALAYA

State inching closer to digital edn: Min

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 28: Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma emphasised that embracing technology is crucial in today's...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Beef ban seekers denied entry at Umroi airport

MEGHALAYA 0
Horde of pressure group members gathers at airport. ...

VPP takes swipe at CM, asks him to ‘lead from the front’

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 28: Training guns on Chief...

Christian leaders’ forum seeks curbs on ‘provocative’ yatras

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 28: The Khasi Jaintia Christian...
Load more

Popular news

Beef ban seekers denied entry at Umroi airport

MEGHALAYA 0
Horde of pressure group members gathers at airport. ...

VPP takes swipe at CM, asks him to ‘lead from the front’

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 28: Training guns on Chief...

Christian leaders’ forum seeks curbs on ‘provocative’ yatras

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 28: The Khasi Jaintia Christian...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img