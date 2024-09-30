Tuesday, October 1, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

‘Cruise Bharat Mission’ to double passengers, create 4 lakh new jobs: Centre

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 30: The government on Monday launched the ‘Cruise Bharat Mission’ to double cruise calls and passengers within five years while creating 4 lakh new jobs. Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said the aim is to tap the tremendous potential of cruise tourism in the country.

The ‘Cruise Bharat Mission’ will result in over 1.5 million river cruise passengers over more than 5,000 km of operational waterways in the country. It will be implemented in three phases, beginning October 1 this year and running up to March 31, 2029. “The mission aims to create 4 lakhs employment in the cruise sector during this period,” said Minister Sonowal.

Phase 1 will focus on conducting studies, master planning, and forming cruise alliances with neighbouring countries. It will also modernise existing cruise terminals, marinas, and destinations to enhance the potential of cruise circuits. According to the minister, Phase 2 will concentrate on developing new cruise terminals, marinas, and destinations to activate high-potential cruise locations and circuits.

Finally, the third phase will focus on integrating all cruise circuits across the Indian subcontinent, marking the maturity of the cruise ecosystem while continuing the development of cruise terminals, marinas and destinations. The aim is to increase sea cruise passengers from 0.5 million in Phase 1 to 1 million by Phase 3, with corresponding increases in sea cruise calls from 125 to 500.

“River cruise passengers will grow from 0.5 million in Phase 1 to 1.5 million by Phase 3. The number of international cruise terminals will expand from 2 in Phase 1 to 10 by Phase 3, while river cruise terminals will increase from 50 to 100,” said the ministry. Notably, marinas will grow from 1 to 5, and employment generated will rise from 0.1 million to 0.4 million by the final phase.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is committed to harness the tremendous potential of the ‘Blue Economy’ of India. Cruise, with its tremendous potential in our country, has remained unexplored for long,” said Minister Sonowal. The earlier measures taken by the government have resulted in a remarkable increase of 400 per cent in passenger footfall on cruises since 2014.

IANS

Previous article
KSU, JSU demand cancellation of nurses’ recruitment exam by MMSRB
Next article
Political compulsion? Congress’ ‘mysterious silence’ on Ram Rahim parole sparks debate
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja is a complete package, says bowling coach Morne Morkel after 3000-run/300-wicket double

Kanpur, Sep 30: India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel lavished high praises on all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, calling him a...
NATIONAL

2nd Test: Mehidy Hasan Miraz admits to being surprised over India’s attacking approach

Kanpur, Sep 30: Bangladesh’s off-spin all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz said he was surprised by India’s attacking approach with...
MEGHALAYA

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary calls on Meghalaya Governor

Shillong, Sept 30:  Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary,  called on...
MEGHALAYA

Dry Days declared on Oct 2, 11 and 12 in WJH

Jowai, Sep 30: The District Magistrate, West Jaintia Hills (WJH) District,  has declared Dry Day on the October...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja is a complete package, says bowling coach Morne Morkel after 3000-run/300-wicket double

News Alert 0
Kanpur, Sep 30: India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel lavished...

2nd Test: Mehidy Hasan Miraz admits to being surprised over India’s attacking approach

NATIONAL 0
Kanpur, Sep 30: Bangladesh’s off-spin all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz...

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary calls on Meghalaya Governor

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Sept 30:  Union Minister of State (Independent Charge)...
Load more

Popular news

2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja is a complete package, says bowling coach Morne Morkel after 3000-run/300-wicket double

News Alert 0
Kanpur, Sep 30: India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel lavished...

2nd Test: Mehidy Hasan Miraz admits to being surprised over India’s attacking approach

NATIONAL 0
Kanpur, Sep 30: Bangladesh’s off-spin all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz...

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary calls on Meghalaya Governor

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Sept 30:  Union Minister of State (Independent Charge)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img