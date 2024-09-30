KSU, JSU demand cancellation of nurses’ recruitment exam by MMSRB

Shillong, Sep 30: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) on Monday demanded the Health Department to cancel the results of the of the written examination of Staff Nurse and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) conducted by the Meghalaya Medical Services Recruitment Board (MMSRB).

Both the KSU and JSU have made this demand during their meeting with Health Minister, Ampraeen Lyngdoh after they had found there are anomalies and irregularities in the result of the written examination of Staff Nurse and ANM.

The MMSRB had called in for applications for Staff Nurse which have 164 vacancies and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) which have 78 vacancies. The written examination for both the posts was conducted September 21.

While speaking to reporters meeting Health Minister, KSU Employment Monitoring Cell chairman, Reuben Najiar said that they had found serious anomalies since the results of the written was declared twice on September 28 in the morning and was again rectified in the evening which left the candidates totally confused and infuriated.

According to him, in the result which was declared in the morning it was seen that there are a couple of roll numbers which were mentioned twice in the list of eligible candidates.

He said that the Board again published the second result in the evening superseding the first result.

According to him, they had opposed it since as per the apex court ruling there cannot be any waiting list.

“But Health Minister and members of the MMSRB clarified that they have kept the waiting list to be able to fill up all the vacant posts since they had experience there are candidates who refused to join after getting the appointment letter,” KSU Employment Monitoring Cell chairman said.

Najiar said that they have countered by saying that it is highly improbable that candidates who have been selected will decline to join since there is a dirt of employment opportunities especially in the government sectors.

“We have demanded that the two results should be cancelled. We have asked that the MMSRB should publish the marks of the 6000 plus candidates who had appeared for the written examination,” he said.

Meanwhile, KSU Employment Monitoring Cell chairman said that they have also raised the grievances of a few of the candidates who claimed that they have got less marks than what they had expected.

According to him, the health officials that the aggrieved students should approach the grievances cell so that they can look at their marksheets.

He suggested that the board should wait for a few days after publishing of the marks so that any aggrieved can approach the grievances cell if they are not satisfied with the marks they have got.

“It is only then the board can publish the results as per the vacancies which are there for the various categories,” KSU Employment Monitoring Cell chairman said.

Meanwhile, Najiar said that they have always insisted that there should be transparency in the recruitment process and there should not be any favouritism.

He insisted that there should be recruitment rules which would be binding to the MMSRB and even to the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC).

“We are witnessing these irregularities in the recruitment process since there are no recruitment rules which the board or commission will have to strictly follow,” KSU Employment Monitoring Cell chairman said.

JSU president, Trebor R Suchen said that this is not the first time that such irregularities can be witnessed in the recruitment process to fill the vacant posts in the government departments.

‘Our government has a distinct quality in organising concerts and events. But it has failed to bring about transparency in the recruitment process,” Suchen said.

He also demanded that the results of the written examination of both staff nurse and ANM should be cancelled.