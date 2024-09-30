Tuesday, October 1, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Political compulsion? Congress’ ‘mysterious silence’ on Ram Rahim parole sparks debate

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Sep 30: The fresh parole application from controversial self-styled godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has sparked debate in political circles. The issue assumes significance as it is coinciding with the Haryana Assembly polls to be held on October 5.

The new parole application comes after Ram Rahim returned to Sunaria jail in Rohtak district on September 2, following a 21-day furlough, which was his tenth since his incarceration in 2017. He has spent a total of 255 days outside of prison on parole and furlough. Observers are of the view that Ram Rahim’s paroles often coincide with elections, whether assembly or parliamentary polls.

While Ram Rahim’s new application for parole has triggered a massive debate in the political spectrum, the Congress party’s silence on the issue has raised eyebrows. Many are questioning whether this reticence is the result of political compulsion.

It is suggested that the grand old party may be strategically avoiding opposition to Ram Rahim’s request to maintain goodwill with his supporters. The Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda sect, led by Ram Rahim, commands a substantial following in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, which is a reality the Congress party must be aware of. With elections in Haryana set for October 5 and Delhi’s elections just a few months away, Congress may be wary of alienating Ram Rahim’s supporters.

Going back to the past, ahead of the 2024 general elections, the Dera had publicly declared support for the BJP, forming a committee to assist with election duties across ten Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. Political analysts question whether Congress is attempting to woo voters who are loyal to the Dera.

Remarkably, key Congress figures in Haryana refrain from commenting on Ram Rahim’s parole issue. Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda recently defended the state government when some Sikh organisations and regional parties targeted it over Ram Rahim’s parole. He had said the parole was granted according to the law and thus warranted no objection. Ram Rahim is reported to have submitted a new application for a 20-day parole, which is currently awaiting approval from the Chief Election Officer.

IANS

