Tuesday, October 1, 2024
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Dilapidated condition on NH 6 causes great incovenience

By: From Our Correspondent

Jowai, September 30: The condition of arterial National Highway 6 which connects NE states of Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram through Meghalaya to the rest of the country has worsened very much of late especially in the stretch between from Khliehriat to Rattacherra in the Malidor East Jaintia Hills District of Meghalaya.

It has caused disruption of supply of essentials and other items to the NE states of Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram by roads as trucks can hardly move smoothly on the highway stretch.It has also caused considerable inconvenience for commuters, especially students traveling to schools in nearby villages.

The maintenance of this highway falls under the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). Unfortunately, in areas prone to landslides and mudslides, particularly in villages such as Tongseng, Pyrttakuna, Umkiang, and Kuliang, the highway frequently experiences disruptions, especially during the rainy season.

On September 9, in response to the road’s worsening condition, the Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority in East Jaintia Hills District issued a public notice that highlighted the poor condition of bridges along NH-6 at Tongseng, Sonapyrdi, Pyrtakuna, Umkiang, and Rattacherra, which poses a serious risk of further damage to the road.

To prevent accidents for passengers, vehicles, and the public, the Deputy Commissioner has directed the Project Director of NHAI, Meghalaya Shillong to take immediate action to repair the bridges in these areas. Despite efforts from NHAI to initiate repairs on parts of NH-6, there have been no visible improvements thus far.

Previous article
Tripura CM asks police to take proactive steps against drug peddling
Next article
KSU, JSU demand cancellation of nurses’ recruitment exam by MMSRB
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

