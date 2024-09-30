Monday, September 30, 2024
Mithun Chakraborty to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

New Delhi, Sep 30: This year’s Dadasaheb Phalke award will be given to legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced this on Monday in a post on X.

“From the streets of Kolkata to Cinematic Heights; Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema,” Minister Vaishnaw announced.

The Minister said the award will be presented to the veteran actor at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8. The actor made his acting debut with the art house drama Mrigayaa (1976) by Mrinal Sen for which he won his first National Film Award for Best Actor. The film was a major box office success in the country and outside also, particularly in the then Soviet Union.

The actor embarked on his acting journey with Mrigayaa and became a rage after his 1982 film Disco Dancer was released. The film did phenomenal business across Asia, the (then) Soviet Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. The news of Mithun Chakraborty winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award comes just months after he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan.

The ceremony took place in April and the actor accepted the honour from President Droupadi Murmu. “I am very happy. I have never asked for anything for myself from anyone in my life. When I received a call from the Home Ministry informing me that I was being awarded the Padma Bhushan, I was silent for a minute because I had not expected it,” he said after accepting the honour. His other films are ‘Agneepath’, ‘Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye’, ‘Hum Se Hai Zamana’, ‘Pasand Apni Apni’, ‘Ghar Ek Mandir’ and ‘Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki’, among many others. In recent years, he appeared in films such ‘OMG: Oh My God’. Mithun Chakraborty (born Gouranga Chakraborty) was born on June 16, 1950.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India’s highest award in the field of cinema. It is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation set up by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The recipient is honoured for their outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema. The award was first presented in 1969 to commemorate Dadasaheb Phalke’s contribution to Indian cinema.

IANS

