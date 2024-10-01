Govt has identified problems affecting state’s growth: CM

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 30: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said the government has identified the problems affecting the state’s growth and development.

“We have identified the issues and found a way forward to resolve the problems affecting the growth and development of different sectors in the state,” he said speaking at a meeting of the XVIth Finance Commission here.

Stating that the present government inherited challenges, he said, “We were not doing well in many sectors, particularly health and education. We took up the challenge, identified the concerns and are now resolving the problems in a systematic manner.”

Citing the state’s Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), which was double than the national average in 2018, Sangma said, “We introduced a holistic programme (MOTHER) through which we identified high-risk pregnant women besides the challenges for high mortality, and introduced a programme for care and safe institutional deliveries.”

He said maternal mortality is linked to social issues, infrastructure and other factors, including the time interval between the births of two children. He said several steps were initiated through the Chief Minister’s Safe Motherhood Programme.

Sangma also said that the government has been able to tackle the challenges and introduced corrective measures which helped bring down MMR and Infant Mortality Rate in the state.

The CM said through the XVth Finance Commission, the state was awarded Rs 3,000 crore. He mentioned that through Externally Aided Projects, the state managed to get funding of around Rs 9,000 crore to initiate development and infrastructure projects.

“Through partnerships forged with international banks, institutions, universities like Berkeley, the state has been able to include intellectual and technology partners for a shared objective to further the development and growth aspirations of the state,” he said.

Handing over a memorandum of the state to XVIth Finance Commission Chairman Dr Arvind Panagariya, Sangma said, “We look forward to the XVIth Finance Commission for consideration of our memorandum. Support us adequately towards realising our vision for Meghalaya.”

The XVIth Finance Commission had separate meetings with representatives of trade and industry bodies, rural local bodies, urban local bodies and political parties.