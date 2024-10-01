NPP writes off Congress from Gambegre contest

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 30: The NPP, gearing up for the upcoming Gambegre bypoll, has dismissed Congress as a serious contender in the race.

NPP leader and working president, Marcuise Marak, stated that the people in the constituency are dissatisfied with the Congress candidate, framing the contest as a direct battle between the NPP and the TMC. Both parties have already begun campaigning, with leaders from NPP and TMC frequently visiting the constituency to win over voters.

Marak expressed confidence that the electorates are inclined to support the ruling party, noting that the NPP has 31 MLAs, with an additional 50 MLAs backing the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.

Meanwhile, senior politician and TMC leader Mukul Sangma has been actively campaigning for the TMC candidate. Marak acknowledged that TMC enjoys strong support in the constituency and is putting up a tough fight against the NPP, particularly with their sitting MDC as the candidate, alongside a few supportive MLAs.