MEGHALAYA

MPSC hiring hits roster roadblock

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 30: The Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) announced on Monday that it is unable to proceed with the recruitment process for several posts in different government departments due to the lack of rosters from the concerned departments.
In its notice, the MPSC listed the posts affected by this delay, including one post of Assistant Architect in the District Urban Planner, one post of Assistant Architect, two posts of Assistant Engineer, and one post of Assistant Urban Planner in East Khasi Hills, Shillong, under the Urban Affairs department.
Additionally, under the Fisheries department, two posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) and one post of Statistical Assistant remain unfilled. The Public Health Engineering (PHE) department is missing rosters for two Research Assistant positions, while the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department has yet to provide rosters for 18 Typist positions, two Statistical Assistant posts, and one Inspector of Statistics post. Finally, under the Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen, three Labour Inspector posts and one Training Officer post are also awaiting roster submission.
Sources confirmed that the MPSC cannot declare results for these vacancies until the concerned departments submit the necessary rosters.

MSCPCR appointments now official
Puja shopping in Shillong nosedives
