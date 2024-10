By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 30: The state government has officially notified the new team for the Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR), appointing Agatha Sangma as the chairperson.

According to the notification, Sangma will serve as chairperson for a term of three years. The other members of the commission include Dr Didakamiwan Khonglah, Joy Grace Syiem, Matseng KK Sangma, Donakor Hynniewta, Rosa Wahlang, and Jinysha D Maiong.