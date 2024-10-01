Puja shopping in Shillong nosedives

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 30: With less than two weeks to go before Puja, pandal makers are racing against time to prepare for the festivities. However, while the occasion typically brings with it a flurry of shopping activity, this year has left local shopkeepers disappointed with an almost non-existent Puja shopping season.

Instead of bustling markets filled with eager buyers hunting for the perfect outfit, Shillong’s market streets remain unusually empty. “Puja shopping has taken a nosedive,” said Ishwar Kiani, owner of Motiram’s. “Last year, we were barely clearing old stock. This year, we’ve stopped keeping sarees altogether. Now, we only stock dharas and jainsems for the tribal population, which sees some demand during Christmas and New Year.”

Kiani isn’t alone in feeling the pinch. A well-known shop owner, who preferred to remain anonymous, echoed the sentiment. “There used to be a time when people would flock to buy new clothes for Puja. But now, with so many opting for online shopping, our stores are nearly deserted. It’s nothing like what we saw five or ten years ago,” he lamented.

The scenario is the same across the city. Babla Mordani, owner of Babla’s, gestured towards his empty showroom. “This time of year, we’re usually packed with customers. But now, it’s just crickets.” he said.

The shops and the lanes of the always busy streets in Khyndai Lad also did seem to almost be empty.

He, however, credited this to the rise of online shopping, stating: “It is easier to scroll on the phone and buy the clothes of your choice than take the pain of coming out in this city to the shops.”

Local shoppers, too, seem to have shifted their preferences. Many, like Rina Das, admit they’ve found better deals and options online. “Shopping online is just more convenient. The variety is better, and the prices are lower than in Shillong,” she said. Others, like Sunita Bhattacharjee, have taken to traveling all the way to Guwahati for their Puja purchases. “Clothes here have become so expensive, and there’s very little choice. It’s more worthwhile to make the trip to Guwahati,” she explained. As Shillong’s traditional shopkeepers face dwindling sales and footfall, it seems the allure of online shopping and nearby markets is changing the landscape of Puja festivities in the city.