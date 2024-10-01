One for the record books! India shatter world records

KANPUR, Sep 30: Indian batters went on a rampage to reset the world records for the fastest team 50, 100 and 200 in men’s Test cricket on the fourth day of the rain-affected second match against Bangladesh here on Monday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered 10 fours and a six to make the fourth fastest fifty for any Indian batter from 31 balls and was dismissed for 72 (51 balls, 12x4s, 2x6s), after Rohit Sharma’s early fireworks (23 off 11 balls, 3x6s, 1x4s).

The 50-run mark was breached in a mere 3 overs with the two Indian openers firing on all cylinders here at the Green Park on Monday.

India thus broke England’s record of scoring the fastest team fifty in 4.2 overs which they had registered against the West Indies at Trent Bridge in July this year.

While Jaiswal continued with his aggressive approach, No. 3 Shubman Gill also joined in to punish the Bangladesh bowlers as India crossed the triple-figure mark in 10.1 overs, improving their own record.

These aggressive batting feats not only reshaped the pace of the game but also solidified India’s position in cricket’s record books. (PTI)