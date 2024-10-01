Research seminar at Aaranyak flags multiple facets of conservation efforts

Guwahati, Oct 1: The two-day biennial research seminar organised by Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) on September 27 and 28 was enthusiastically participated by biologists and conservationists of the research-based biodiversity conservation organisation to flag challenges and multiple facets of conservation efforts.

Aaranyak’s Secretary General and CEO Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar in his inaugural speech hopes that the seminar besides highlighting various endeavours of conservation researchers would also provide ample food for thought at the critical juncture in biodiversity conservation across the globe.

Chief Guest Dr Bibekananda Saikia, Dean of Faculty of College of Veterinary Science here also made a brief speech after the welcome address by the Convenor Arup Kumar Das on the first day of the event, according to a Press communique.

Thirteen biologists and conservationists from Aaranyak namely, Nibedita Talukdar, Sourav Gupta, Simanta Medhi, Jonmani Kalita, Karishma Sharma, Rashmi Rani Boro, Chandramika Nath, Anushka Saikia, Pranjal Deka, Madhumita Borthakur, Avishek Sarkar, Gayatri Dutta, Koushik Rajbongshi, presented their research findings on various facets of biodiversity conservation during the first day of the seminar.

Guest speaker Dr Stuart Capstick from Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust dealt with the topic -“Part of the problem or part of the solution? The role of citizens in tackling environmental concerns and moving towards a sustainable future” through online mode.

On the first day, presentations under ‘species theme’ was chaired by Prof Saibal Sengupta and moderated by Dr Debjani Borah while presentations held under ‘habitat theme’ was chaired by Dr Kasturi Chakraborty and moderated by Rumana Maheen.

During the second day of the seminar on September 28, another thirteen biologists and conservationists namely — Bidisha Borah, Jayanta Kumar Pathak, Jayanta Kumar Sarma, Debjani Borah, Partha Jyoti Das, Banasree Sharma, Rounak Dean, Pitam Jyoti Gore, Rubul Tanti, Anjan Baruah, Ivy Farheen Hussain, Akshay Kumar Upadhyaya and Nipan Kumar Gogoi presented during the seminar. Three posters were also presented by Rimpee Moran, Arif Hussain and Leenthoi Laishram on the day.

Guest speaker Dr Ambika Aiyadurai addressed on “Understanding the ‘social’ in Wildlife Conservation: Challenges and possibilities” on the second day of the seminar.

Presentations under ‘Education and Community’ theme was chaired by Dr Namita Brahma and moderated by Barnali Chakraborty. While presentations held under ‘Human-Wildlife Interaction’ theme was chaired by Dr Ambika Aiyadurai and moderated by Anushka Saikia.

The best presentation honour was conferred on Dr Debjani Borah, while Anushka Saikia received the second best presentation recognition. Gayatri Dutta’s presentation was recognised as the third best.

The best poster presentation award was conferred on Arif Hussain.

Aaranyak’s Research Advisory Board (RAB) member Prof Hilloljyoti Singha, Director of Centre of Wildlife Research & Biodiversity Conservation, Department of Zoology in Bodoland University graced the seminar and provided his valuable inputs.

The seminar was organised under guidance of the advisors of the Organizing Committee Dr Bibhuti P Lahkar and Dr Parag Deka.

Senior scientists, conservationists and senior officials from Aaranyak also attended the seminar. Aaranyak’s Secretary General Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar provided valuable inputs for way forward in his concluding remarks