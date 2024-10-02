Wednesday, October 2, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Return of MUDA plots by CM’s wife result of petitioner seeking CBI probe: Vijayendra

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Bengaluru, Oct 2: Karnataka BJP President, B.Y. Vijayendra, stated on Wednesday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife’s decision to return 14 plots to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) was a result of petitioner Snehamayi Krishna seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

Speaking to media representatives at the BJP state office in Bengaluru, Vijayendra stated that CM Siddaramaiah is repeatedly making mistakes in the MUDA case. Within 24 hours of the Chief Minister’s wife writing a letter seeking to return the plots, the MUDA officials cancelled the land khata.

“This development coincides with the petitioner approaching the CBI for a probe and also strengthens the case for a CBI investigation,” he maintained. Since Siddaramaiah is a powerful politician and the Chief Minister, a Lokayukta investigation is not feasible, and petitioner Krishna has requested a CBI probe into the case. “The BJP also supports the demand for a CBI investigation,” he stated.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s behaviour, arrogance, and wrong decisions will turn out to be a big hindrance for him in coming days,” he warned. “Had CM Siddaramaiah realised his mistake earlier and decided to return the plots before the BJP launched its agitation, we wouldn’t have had to go this far,” he said.

The Chief Minister could have avoided the consequences of the Governor’s sanction, embarrassment in the High Court, and the Special Court ordering an investigation, Vijayendra pointed out. Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar might be advising CM Siddaramaiah, as the Chief Minister is continuously making errors, he taunted.

“The Lokayukta has already registered an FIR, and Snehamayi Krishna has filed a petition in the High Court, requesting a CBI investigation,” he reiterated. Questioning the surprising decision of the MUDA Commissioner, he questioned on what grounds the khata of allotted sites was cancelled simply based on a letter from the Chief Minister’s wife? Vijayendra also questioned whether the High Court verdict and the orders of the MP and MLA courts hold no value. The decision by the MUDA officials to cancel the plots was illegal and the involvement of officials in the scam is becoming clear, he claimed.

He stressed that the Chief Minister will not be able to escape legal scrutiny simply because the MUDA Commissioner “honestly” cancelled the khata. CM Siddaramaiah will eventually have to face the investigation, he stated.

IANS

Previous article
Cantonment Board Leaseholders Association urged to help tackle drug menace
Next article
10 Years of SBM: Noted economist explains how the initiative transformed lives of women in villages
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Priyanka campaigns for Vinesh Phogat in Julana, shares personal story to strike chord

New Delhi, Oct 2: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, on a poll trail in Haryana on Wednesday, campaigned for...
NATIONAL

Trooper among 3 dead in clash over Naga villages boundaries in Manipur’s Ukhrul

Imphal, Oct 2: At least three persons, including a Manipur Rifles trooper, were killed and 30 others injured...
Health

Researchers develop new injectable to prevent hypoglycemia in diabetics

New York, Oct 2: A team of researchers on Wednesday reported a new injectable solution to prevent and...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kajol advises to challenge norms in her new Instagram post

Mumbai, Oct 2: Bollywood actress Kajol, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film’ Do Patti’ is...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Priyanka campaigns for Vinesh Phogat in Julana, shares personal story to strike chord

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 2: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, on...

Trooper among 3 dead in clash over Naga villages boundaries in Manipur’s Ukhrul

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Oct 2: At least three persons, including a...

Researchers develop new injectable to prevent hypoglycemia in diabetics

Health 0
New York, Oct 2: A team of researchers on...
Load more

Popular news

Priyanka campaigns for Vinesh Phogat in Julana, shares personal story to strike chord

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 2: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, on...

Trooper among 3 dead in clash over Naga villages boundaries in Manipur’s Ukhrul

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Oct 2: At least three persons, including a...

Researchers develop new injectable to prevent hypoglycemia in diabetics

Health 0
New York, Oct 2: A team of researchers on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img