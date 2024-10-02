Return of MUDA plots by CM’s wife result of petitioner seeking CBI probe: Vijayendra

Bengaluru, Oct 2: Karnataka BJP President, B.Y. Vijayendra, stated on Wednesday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife’s decision to return 14 plots to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) was a result of petitioner Snehamayi Krishna seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

Speaking to media representatives at the BJP state office in Bengaluru, Vijayendra stated that CM Siddaramaiah is repeatedly making mistakes in the MUDA case. Within 24 hours of the Chief Minister’s wife writing a letter seeking to return the plots, the MUDA officials cancelled the land khata.

“This development coincides with the petitioner approaching the CBI for a probe and also strengthens the case for a CBI investigation,” he maintained. Since Siddaramaiah is a powerful politician and the Chief Minister, a Lokayukta investigation is not feasible, and petitioner Krishna has requested a CBI probe into the case. “The BJP also supports the demand for a CBI investigation,” he stated.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s behaviour, arrogance, and wrong decisions will turn out to be a big hindrance for him in coming days,” he warned. “Had CM Siddaramaiah realised his mistake earlier and decided to return the plots before the BJP launched its agitation, we wouldn’t have had to go this far,” he said.

The Chief Minister could have avoided the consequences of the Governor’s sanction, embarrassment in the High Court, and the Special Court ordering an investigation, Vijayendra pointed out. Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar might be advising CM Siddaramaiah, as the Chief Minister is continuously making errors, he taunted.

“The Lokayukta has already registered an FIR, and Snehamayi Krishna has filed a petition in the High Court, requesting a CBI investigation,” he reiterated. Questioning the surprising decision of the MUDA Commissioner, he questioned on what grounds the khata of allotted sites was cancelled simply based on a letter from the Chief Minister’s wife? Vijayendra also questioned whether the High Court verdict and the orders of the MP and MLA courts hold no value. The decision by the MUDA officials to cancel the plots was illegal and the involvement of officials in the scam is becoming clear, he claimed.

He stressed that the Chief Minister will not be able to escape legal scrutiny simply because the MUDA Commissioner “honestly” cancelled the khata. CM Siddaramaiah will eventually have to face the investigation, he stated.

IANS