Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Cantonment Board Leaseholders Association urged to help tackle drug menace

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Oct 2: Following the arrest of Pahari, a drug mafia in Shillong, South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai today convened a meeting with the stakeholders of Shillong Cantonment Board and nearby localities to discuss drug menace.
In the meeting, the Cantonment Board Leaseholders Association was urged to ensure that police verification of all tenants are conducted.
It was also decided a joint action committee will be formed to tackle the menace of drug peddlers and illegal immigration.
Officials of District Administration, police cantonment Board and residents were also present in the meeting

