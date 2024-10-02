Wednesday, October 2, 2024
MEGHALAYA

WGH police arrests 4 more Bangla natls

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Tura, Oct 1: Following the arrest of 8 Bangladesh nationals from the district of South West Garo Hills (SWGH), West Garo Hills (WGH) police yesterday arrested another 4 men from the same country from a public vehicle while they were travelling from the town of Tura to Paikan in Goalpara in Assam. They were apprehended from Jengjal, about 30 kms from Tura.
Following the ouster of former PM of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, there has been heightened vigil along the border between the two countries with inputs pointing to attempts being made by Bangla nationals to infiltrate into the country.
While almost the entire area is blocked completely through border fencing, many places including rivers have become areas through which illegal entry and exit is still possible.
Despite the heightened vigil, some people have still been able to come through as is clear from the arrests made over the past 7 days.
Last week, 8 Bangla nationals were arrested after their identification documents turned out to be fake. They were produced in Court and later sent to 6 days of police custody.
In Monday’s incident, the 4 persons were nabbed while inside a public vehicle during routine checks carried out by the police in front of the Jengjal PS.  As per the FIR filed by the department, the four were detained on suspicion and upon questioning could not produce documents to prove their identity.
“Upon questioning they later revealed that they were residents of Bangladesh and were travelling to Assam before going off to places like Kolkata, Chennai and Guwahati, apparently for masonry work. Upon searching them, currency, both Indian and Bangaldeshi, were recovered from them,” informed the release by the police.
The arrested BD nationals have been identified as Md Bilal Ali (18), Md Imani Ali (21), Md Ibrahim Ali (28) and Md Nasirul Islam.
The four, once again, were arrested under Sec 14 of the Foreigner’s Act.

