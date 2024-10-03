Mechanised parking lots struggle for completion

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 2: Two years after they were sanctioned, the construction of two mechanised multi-level car parks at Motphran and Iew Mawlong under the Shillong Smart City project is yet to make satisfactory progress. The two projects are struggling to meet the completion deadline of March next year.

The physical progress of the car park at Motphran as of August 31, 2024 is a mere 22 per cent while the financial progress on the same date stands at 16.66 per cent.

The contract was awarded in March 2022 to LT Elevator Pvt. Ltd in a joint venture with Bungsing Sohphoh.

Similarly, retrofitting and upgrade of three multi-level car parks at Iew Mawlong have also not made any noticeable progress even after two years.

The physical progress is 22 per cent as on August 31, 2024 while the financial progress on the same date stands at a dismal 13.63 per cent.

This project was awarded in March 2022 to Avantika Contractor (I) Limited and the project is targeted to be completed in March 2025.

It may be mentioned that the Meghalaya government in 2022 had announced construction of scores of parking lots in the city but over two years later, not a single car park has been completed, raising questions about the apathy of the government in executing the work as per the promises made.