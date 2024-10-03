SSA teachers demand job security, issue 2-month ultimatum to govt

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 2: The Meghalaya SSA School Association (MSSSA) has issued an ultimatum to the state government, demanding the implementation of a policy that guarantees the service security of SSA (Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan) teachers. The association has given the Education department two months to address the issue or face agitation.

In a general executive committee (GEC) meeting held earlier, the members unanimously decided to prioritize service security over salary enhancement. This decision was further ratified in a larger general meeting of SSA teachers held on Wednesday.

“After detailed deliberation, we have chosen to put pressure on the government to come up with a policy to secure the services of SSA teachers in Meghalaya, similar to what has been done in other states,” said Aristotle Rymbai, president of MSSSA.

He stressed that the association had explored two main demands — enhancement of salary and security of service — but ultimately opted to prioritize long-term job security for SSA teachers.

The association has demanded that the Education department complete all formalities within two months and submit the proposal to the state cabinet for further action.

“We have decided to give the government two months. Within this period, the Education department must complete all formalities and put the file before the cabinet,” Rymbai added.

MSSSA also indicated that failure by the state government to meet their demand would leave the association with no choice but to initiate a democratic movement.

“If the government does not act within this two-month window, we will be forced to organise a democratic agitation,” Rymbai warned.

In a further step towards ensuring the demand is met, the association has decided to meet with all the cabinet ministers, including Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, during the two-month period.

“We plan to meet all the ministers to request them to take urgent steps in securing the services of SSA teachers,” he added.