War on drugs: Move for verification of tenants in Cantonment areas

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 2: Alarmed by the recent arrest of notorious drug dealer Aisha Khatoon alias Pahadi, the residents of the Shillong Cantonment area have come together to discuss ways to deal with the drug menace.

South Shillong MLA, Sanbor Shullai on Wednesday convened a meeting at Jhalupara, which was attended by stakeholders of the Shillong Cantonment area and officials of the district administration.

It was resolved in the meeting that all leaseholders of the Board should ensure police verification and documentation of tenants and migrant workers who come to reside in the area. A resolution was also adopted to not let any drug peddler reside in the area.

All the house owners were asked to provide details about their tenants to the Shillong Cantonment Board.

Shullai said a proposal would be sent soon to constitute a joint committee of the police, anti-infiltration wing, Dorbar Shnong, and other stakeholders.

Calling for an amendment to the Cantonment Act of 2006, he said house owners who do not share the details of the tenants with the authorities would also be punished.

Earlier, ADC Ronny Wahlang said the Shillong Cantonment Board must acknowledge the village council and the families of drug addicts should be given support and not traumatised.

Additional SP, Ivan Diengdoh said that in the coming days, more drug peddlers would be booked under PIT NDPS and that the police would soon meet the CEO of the Shillong Cantonment Board to discuss the problems in the area.

He also said the police will work with the community leaders to tackle infiltration. “The police are doing a good job of identifying drug peddlers across the city,” he added.

The Rangbah Shnongs and members of the village councils of the area said the police must arrest all the agents working for the jailed Pahadi.