Thursday, October 3, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

NEHU hosts cross country marathon

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Oct 2: In celebration of Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday, the North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) organized a “Gandhi Jayanti Cross Country Run” at the North-Eastern Hill University campus in Shillong.
The marathon, initially set to begin at 5:30 a.m., faced a delay due to heavy rainfall and ultimately started at around 7:00 a.m. The event featured two categories, one for men and one for women, with approximately 100 students participating.
The participants began by registering at the Central Library entrance, where they received their chest numbers from the NEHUSU office bearers. The men’s category featured an 8-kilometre run, while the women’s category covered 5 kilometres, with both routes finishing at the Central Library.

Previous article
Gorkha Association football final on Oct 10
Next article
Mawryngkneng claim SSA 3rd Division title in nail-biting final
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

M’laya pip Manipur to top Group A

NECDC Senior Women’s T20 By Our Reporter Shillong, Oct 2: Meghalaya defeated Manipur by 17 runs today to finish at...
SPORTS

Mawryngkneng claim SSA 3rd Division title in nail-biting final

By Our Reporter Shillong, Oct 2: In a heart-pounding match that kept spectators on the edge of their seats,...
SPORTS

Gorkha Association football final on Oct 10

By Our Reoprter Shillong, Oct 2: The Gorkha Association, a longstanding socio-cultural and sports organization established in 1886, is...
SPORTS

M’laya to send 31 athletes to junior athletics c’ship

By Our Reporter Shillong, Oct 2: A contingent of 31 talented young athletes from Meghalaya will proudly represent the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

M’laya pip Manipur to top Group A

SPORTS 0
NECDC Senior Women’s T20 By Our Reporter Shillong, Oct 2: Meghalaya...

Mawryngkneng claim SSA 3rd Division title in nail-biting final

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Oct 2: In a heart-pounding match...

Gorkha Association football final on Oct 10

SPORTS 0
By Our Reoprter Shillong, Oct 2: The Gorkha Association, a...
Load more

Popular news

M’laya pip Manipur to top Group A

SPORTS 0
NECDC Senior Women’s T20 By Our Reporter Shillong, Oct 2: Meghalaya...

Mawryngkneng claim SSA 3rd Division title in nail-biting final

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Oct 2: In a heart-pounding match...

Gorkha Association football final on Oct 10

SPORTS 0
By Our Reoprter Shillong, Oct 2: The Gorkha Association, a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img