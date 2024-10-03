NEHU hosts cross country marathon

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Oct 2: In celebration of Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday, the North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) organized a “Gandhi Jayanti Cross Country Run” at the North-Eastern Hill University campus in Shillong.

The marathon, initially set to begin at 5:30 a.m., faced a delay due to heavy rainfall and ultimately started at around 7:00 a.m. The event featured two categories, one for men and one for women, with approximately 100 students participating.

The participants began by registering at the Central Library entrance, where they received their chest numbers from the NEHUSU office bearers. The men’s category featured an 8-kilometre run, while the women’s category covered 5 kilometres, with both routes finishing at the Central Library.