Thursday, October 3, 2024
SPORTS

Gorkha Association football final on Oct 10

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reoprter

Shillong, Oct 2: The Gorkha Association, a longstanding socio-cultural and sports organization established in 1886, is gearing up for the grand finale of its annual Durga Puja Football Tournament. The tournament, which kicked off on September 15, has seen intense competition among 28 participating teams.
The second round of matches is currently underway, with the highly anticipated final scheduled for October 10, 2024. Football enthusiasts, students, teachers, and community members have been flocking to the Cantonment Playground in Nongsohpoh, Shillong, to witness the exciting matches, which take place daily at 2:30 PM.
For those seeking more information about the tournament or the Gorkha Association, General Secretary Madhu SS Rawat can be contacted at 9436103795 or 8837071616.
As the Durga Puja Football Tournament approaches its thrilling conclusion, excitement continues to build in Shillong. The Gorkha Association’s dedication to fostering community spirit and sportsmanship is evident in the passionate turnout at the Cantonment Playground. With just days remaining until the grand final on October 10, the atmosphere is electric, and the stage is set for a fitting climax to what has been a highly competitive tournament. Football fans and supporters can look forward to an action-packed finale that celebrates the vibrant sporting culture of the region.
The Gorkha Association has long been a pillar of community engagement, using sports as a means to bring people together, and this year’s tournament has been no exception.

