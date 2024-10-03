Mawryngkneng claim SSA 3rd Division title in nail-biting final

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Oct 2: In a heart-pounding match that kept spectators on the edge of their seats, Mawryngkneng SC emerged as champions of the SSA 3rd Division Football League 2024. Defeating Umpling SC by a narrow margin of 3-2 at the SSA Ground, Mawryngkneng secured their title in a thrilling display of skill and determination.

The match kicked off at 2:30 PM, and Mawryngkneng quickly took control. Kamphylla Dkhar’s goal in the 32nd minute put them ahead, and Banker Mynsong doubled their lead just after halftime in the 46th minute. Mebanwell Kharsati further extended Mawryngkneng’s advantage to 3-0 in the 60th minute, seemingly sealing the victory.

However, Umpling SC refused to give up. Mebankitdor Nongkynrih pulled one back in the 72nd minute, and Larrykupar Kharnaior scored another goal in the 84th minute, igniting hopes of a comeback. Despite their valiant efforts, Umpling SC fell short, and Mawryngkneng held on to claim the championship.

With this win, Mawryngkneng SC etched their name in the history books of the SSA SRGT 3rd Division Football League. The team’s victory was a testament to their hard work, dedication, and exceptional talent.

As the excitement of the 3rd Division final subsided, football fans in Shillong eagerly awaited the upcoming matches of the SSA 2nd Division 2024. The first match was scheduled for October 3 at 12:05 PM between Nongkrem SC and Mylliem Lum SA. The second match was set to take place at 2:45 PM, featuring a clash between Jongksha SC and Lumshyiap SC.