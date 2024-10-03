Thursday, October 3, 2024
Rajinikanth to be discharged from hospital tomorrow

By: Agencies

Chennai, Oct 3: Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, will be discharged on Friday, doctors attending to him said. Rajinikanth was admitted to Appolo Hospital on Monday.

“The actor had swelling in a blood vessel connecting to the heart and was treated by a non-surgical trans catheter method,” the hospital said in a statement. Though the hospital had said that the actor would be discharged on Thursday, the doctors attending to him said he would be discharged on Friday.

The statement further said: “Senior interventional cardiologist Sai Satish placed a stent in the aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular Repair). We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went, as planned. Rajinikanth is stable and doing well.

He should be home in two days.” However, according to the information available, the actor will now be discharged on Friday even though the hospital has not issued an official statement about it. In 2020, Rajinikanth was admitted to a private hospital due to fluctuations in his blood pressure.

He was later discharged and advised one month’s rest. The Tamil actor also had a carotid artery revascularisation procedure in 2021. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Rajinikanth’s wife Latha Rajinikanth to enquire about the superstar’s health and wished him a speedy recovery.

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi and state Chief Minister M. K. Stalin have also wished Rajinikanth a speedy recovery. Rajinikanth’s new movie ‘Vettaiyan’ will be released on October 10. ‘Vettaiyan’, directed by T. J. Gnanavel, will see the debut of Amitabh Bachchan in the Tamil film industry. Besides Big B and Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, the movie features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggaubati, Ritika Singh, Thushara Vijayan and Abhirami.

The song ‘Manasilayo’, composed by Anirudh Ravichandran and featuring Rajinikanth and Manju, has taken the internet by storm and the dance steps of the superstar earned huge praise.

IANS

Diabetes, obesity increases risk of liver cancer relapse: Study
Delhi Police have withdrawn prohibitory orders, Centre tells SC
