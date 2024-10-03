Thursday, October 3, 2024
Diabetes, obesity increases risk of liver cancer relapse: Study

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Oct 3: Diabetes and obesity can fuel the relapse of liver cancer — the sixth most common cancer worldwide, according to a study. The study led by Osaka Metropolitan University, focussed on hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) — a type of liver cancer associated with hepatitis infections — known to have a high recurrence rate after cancer removal.

It is also the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally. Obesity and diabetes, which are closely associated with metabolic syndrome development, are well known to induce steatotic liver diseases, potentially causing liver cirrhosis and HCC development.

However, obesity and diabetes’ effects on patient survival and cancer recurrence have been unclear. “Because the risk of late recurrence is higher in hepatocellular carcinoma with comorbid obesity and diabetes, controlling obesity and diabetes is an important treatment strategy for the liver cancer,” said Dr. Hiroji Shinkawa’s research team at the University’s Graduate School of Medicine.

In the study, published in the journal Liver Cancer, the team analysed the relationship between diabetes mellitus, obesity, and postoperative outcomes in 1,644 patients with hepatocellular carcinoma who underwent liver resection.

The results revealed that obesity increased the risk of recurrence two years after the operation approximately by 1.5 times, and in the case of diabetes, the risk was 1.3 times higher. In addition, the risk of recurrence after five years postoperatively was 3.8 times higher with obesity, while with diabetes it was 2 times higher.

The findings can contribute to the early detection of cancer recurrence and the design of appropriate treatment strategies, Shinkawa said. Obesity is a common risk factor for type 2 diabetes, and the two conditions are often linked.

Recent research showed that the number of adults with obesity will increase by six times in the next 40 years, while people with diabetes will soar 642 million by 2040.

IANS

