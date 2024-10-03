Thursday, October 3, 2024
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Two killed, several injured in Israeli airstrike in Syria’s Damascus

By: Agencies

Damascus, Oct 3: Two people were killed and several others injured when an Israeli airstrike hit a three-story building in the Mazzeh Western Villas neighbourhood of Damascus, the capital of Syria, according to local reports.

The attack on Wednesday follows a previous Israeli strike on the neighbourhood in January, which killed 13 people, including five Iranians, Xinhua news agency reported. On Tuesday morning, an Israeli attack near the neighbourhood killed three civilians and injured nine others.

The neighbourhood, which houses several diplomatic missions and high-profile residences, has been targeted in past strikes as it is believed to host commanders of Iranian and Palestinian factions. Local sources said that rescue operations were still underway to search for survivors.

IANS

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

