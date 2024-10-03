Thursday, October 3, 2024
Shaheer Sheikh says ‘strongest girl’ Hina Khan is ‘whackiest and wisest person’

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Oct 3: Television star Shaheer Sheikh has revealed that actress Hina Khan is not only just strong but also “funniest, whackiest and wisest person” he knows. Shaheer took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures posing with Hina, who is currently undergoing treatment for stage three breast cancer, for a selfie.

The two are seen looking into the camera and flashing a toothy smile. As Hina turned a year older on October 2, Shaheer also shared a note alongside the picture.

He wrote: “The world now knows what I always did, that you’re the strongest girl there is! But you’re also the funniest, whackiest & wisest person I know! Life is one big party when we’re hanging together! Happy birthday Bestie. @realhinakhan.”

Born in in Bhaderwah, Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, Shaheer made his acting debut playing Veer Mehra in the television show “Kya Mast Hai Life”, and got his first break in “Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal”.

He gained major stardom with his work as Arjuna in “Mahabharat”. He took over Indonesian television with “Cinta di Langit Taj Mahal”. In the Indonesian films, he worked in “Turis Romantis” and “Maipa Deapati &amp; Datu Museng”.

He is popularly known as the “Srk Of Indonesia”. Shaheer was then seen in shows such as “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi”, “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke,” “Woh Toh Hai Albelaa”. In 2020, he made his web debut with “Paurashpur”.

Talking about Hina, the actress recently strutted the runway at the Namo Bharat event to celebrate “Seva Sahas Sanskriti” (Service, Courage and Heritage) . The fashion show curated by ace designer Manish Malhotra saw many Bollywood celebrities, cancer and 26/11 survivors participating in it.

Hina exclusively told IANS: “When Manish called me for this event, I said Manish I am not a survivor. I am still battling it. But Manish said ‘Hina you are doing it so beautifully, your journey is so inspiring. We would love to have you’.”

‘But at the same time it’s also important for people to know about your journey which is why I am part of this Namo Bharat initiative and this beautiful programme organised by the team.”

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

