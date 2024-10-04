Ampareen defends Agatha’s MSCPCR job

SHILLONG, Oct 3: National People’s Party leader and Health Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh on Thursday urged citizens not to ridicule or condemn the political class but view them on merit and the ground they stand on.

“Disqualify me on a level playing ground. Don’t disqualify me because I am somebody’s sister or husband, which is wrong,” she said while reacting to criticisms that the state government displayed dynastic politics and nepotism in appointing Agatha Sangma as the chairperson of the Meghalaya State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR).

“Does performance not count? A person as qualified as the former MP is the ideal person for the job,” Lyngdoh said.

“Where is the harm in appointing a political leader with that kind of experience and willing to serve the people? Does it really matter whose sister or daughter she is? I think Meghalaya is too harsh on political families,” she said.

She said some people who view the appointment of a qualified person from a political family as an outcome of nepotism also criticise the government if an unqualified person not associated with any political family gets the job.

“Sometimes, weigh politicians on their merit and the ground they stand on,” she added.

Requesting the public not to be unkind, she said people from political families are not necessarily “dumb” or lacking the ability to shoulder responsibilities.

“Why is the election of a son, daughter, wife, or husband of a political leader from any constituency such a problem? We are also humans and have ambitions to serve the state and the nation,” Lyngdoh said.

When asked if she meant there is no one as qualified as Agatha Sangma, she said: “Do not twist my statement. If X happens to be a three-time MP and qualified for the SCPCR assignment, will you deny her the post because she is someone’s sister and forget her political acumen?”

“I don’t need to represent any political party to think Agatha is the right person for the post,” she said.