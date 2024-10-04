MEGHALAYA Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji with Governor CH Vijayashankar after taking oath as Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. (MIPR) By: By Our Reporter Date: October 4, 2024 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Previous articleAmpareen defends Agatha’s MSCPCR job Related articles MEGHALAYA Ampareen defends Agatha’s MSCPCR job SHILLONG, Oct 3: National People’s Party leader and Health Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh on Thursday urged citizens not to... MEGHALAYA MPSC denies information under RTI SHILLONG, Oct 3: The under-fire Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) has refused to reply to queries under the... MEGHALAYA Puja fervour on the wane in city SHILLONG, Oct 3: As the years roll by, the excitement and fervour surrounding Durga Puja in Shillong appear... MEGHALAYA KSU, HYC seek 50% quota for Khasi-Jaintia, 40% for Garos SHILLONG, Oct 3: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) on Thursday proposed that...