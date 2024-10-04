Friday, October 4, 2024
Home, kitchen, outdoors segment: Amazon registers over 30 pc growth in NE

Guwahati, Oct 4: Online shopping marketplace, Amazon.in has launched a slew of innovative, customer and artisan-centric initiatives to register over 30 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the home, kitchen and outdoors segment in the Northeast.

“Ahead of the festive season, Amazon.in has witnessed a surge in demand for kitchen essentials, home decor and large furniture in the region. In Assam alone, Amazon.in has seen a 25 percent YoY growth in this particular segment. As it is, we have more than 10,000 sellers who sell from Assam on Amazon.in,” K.N Srikanth, director, home, kitchen and outdoors, Amazon India, informed media persons here on Friday.

Asked about the ease of access to products ordered and promptness in terms of delivery, Srikanth said, not just in Guwahati, customers in other cities of the Northeast like Shillong and Agartala can now have better access to large furniture and even products like a robotic vacuum cleaner at discounted rates on Amazon.in.

“We have also set up a full-fledged fulfilment Centre in Guwahati where products are stored/stocked and then delivered at the destinations,” he said.

On the other hand, local artisans in the region too have benefitted from programmes tailored to meet their needs.

“Programmes focused on local artisans such as Saheli have empowered them over the years. We have noticed their expertise in making local products. However, their ability to pack and market their products is not as great as their ability to make products. It’s here where Amazon steps in. Our team members visit them, train them and help them pack and market their products,” Srikanth said.

'The Legend of Hanuman's new season debuts on October 25
Tackling illegal conduct of lotteries: HC asks Assam govt to file response to PIL in 6 weeks
