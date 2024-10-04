Friday, October 4, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNews Alert

Govinda bullet incident: Actor gets discharged from hospital after injury

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Oct 4: Bollywood star Govinda, who got injured after his gun misfired on October 1 morning, has been discharged from the hospital. The 60-year-old actor was photographed by shutterbugs while exiting the hospital.

Govinda was sitting on a wheelchair and had a cast around his leg. His wife Sunita Ahuja was seen standing next to the actor. Upon being greeted by the shutterbugs outside the hospital, Govinda was seen with folded hands, waving and even blowing kisses at the paparazzis. On Thursday, his wife had shared the actor’s health update and had said that Govinda will soon be discharged.

On October 2, Govinda was shifted to the general ward from the ICU. His manager Shashi Sinha had shared that the police have taken the statement of the actor’s daughter Tina. He also claimed that the actor’s statement was yet to be taken.

The actor misfired his licensed gun while he was cleaning the closet, and accidentally shot himself in the foot. A part of the gun’s lock was said to be broken which led to the misfiring. As per sources, the actor was set to head to Kolkata but prior to that he thought of organising his closet when the incident happened because of the gun’s broken lock.

At the time of the incident, there were 6 bullets loaded, and one misfired into his foot after which he was immediately rushed to the hospital in Juhu. After the actor was in the hospital, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon paid a visit to Govinda at the hospital in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

She didn’t speak to the media, and straightaway walked inside the hospital building. Actress Kashmera Shah, the wife of actor Krushna Abhishek, had gone to meet her father-in-law Govinda. She arrived hurriedly in her car, and refused to speak to the media considering the situation in her family.

Krushna Abhishek also took to his Instagram and shared a health update about Govinda, who is his maternal uncle. He wrote, “Mama is feeling better now. Thank you all for your prayers and love. Wishing him a speedy recovery. God is kind. Pls let your prayers keep pouring in”.

IANS

Previous article
Kejriwal vacates official residence, moves to new home on Ferozeshah Road
Next article
When PM Modi fulfilled last wishes of freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma, 56 years after Independence
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Tackling illegal conduct of lotteries: HC asks Assam govt to file response to PIL in 6 weeks

Guwahati, Oct 10: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam government to file its response to a...
NATIONAL

Home, kitchen, outdoors segment: Amazon registers over 30 pc growth in NE

Guwahati, Oct 4: Online shopping marketplace, Amazon.in has launched a slew of innovative, customer and artisan-centric initiatives to...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘The Legend of Hanuman’s new season debuts on October 25

Mumbai, Oct 4: The new season of ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ is all set for its premiere on...
NATIONAL

Iran’s attack on Israel completely legal and legitimate: Khamenei

Tehran, Oct 4: Leading the Friday prayers from Tehran's Grand Mosalla Mosque, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tackling illegal conduct of lotteries: HC asks Assam govt to file response to PIL in 6 weeks

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Oct 10: The Gauhati High Court has directed...

Home, kitchen, outdoors segment: Amazon registers over 30 pc growth in NE

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Oct 4: Online shopping marketplace, Amazon.in has launched...

‘The Legend of Hanuman’s new season debuts on October 25

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Oct 4: The new season of ‘The Legend...
Load more

Popular news

Tackling illegal conduct of lotteries: HC asks Assam govt to file response to PIL in 6 weeks

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Oct 10: The Gauhati High Court has directed...

Home, kitchen, outdoors segment: Amazon registers over 30 pc growth in NE

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Oct 4: Online shopping marketplace, Amazon.in has launched...

‘The Legend of Hanuman’s new season debuts on October 25

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Oct 4: The new season of ‘The Legend...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img