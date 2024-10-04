NGOs oppose cement factory at Wahiajer village

Jowai, Oct 4: Four organizations including the Hynñiewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), Hynñiewtrep Achick National Movement (HANM), Ri Jaiñtia Youth Federation (RJYF) and Hynñiewtrep National Youth Movement (HNYM), submitted a letter to the Member Secretary of the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) on Friday through the Deputy Commissioner of East Jaiñtia Hills District, opposing the proposal to build a new cement factory at Wahiajer village, known as Meghatop Cement Pvt. Ltd.

The Pollution Board is scheduled to hold a Public Hearing on the 18th of this month to consider the factory’s establishment, but the four organizations have demanded the cancellation of this hearing.

Their protest is grounded in concerns that already the existing ten cement factories in Narpuh Elaka East Jaintia, have already adversely impacted the environment, affecting the Lunar and Lukha rivers as well as the Narpuh Reserve Forest and Narpuh Wildlife Sanctuary.

Furthermore, they pointed out that these cement factories have failed to bring about meaningful social change, provide employment for local youth, or meet the needs of the community.

Currently, cement prices in the district have soared to Rs. 450 per bag, which is unsustainable, especially given that the cement is produced locally.

They also urged the government to hold these factories accountable if they do not provide 100% employment for local youth and fail to address the unjust pricing of cement in the district.