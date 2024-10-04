Friday, October 4, 2024
EKH DDMA conducts mock drill for earthquake preparedness

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Oct 4: A District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of East Khasi Hills (EKH) on Friday held a mock drill for earthquake preparedness at the Additional and Main Secretariat buildings.

The drill employees of both buildings and by line departments from SDRF/Fire & Emergency Services, DM&HO, police, MPRO, PWD, MeECL, MUDA, Urban Affairs, PHED and local volunteers. Shillong Civil Hospital and Woodland Hospital will also participate during the drill.

During the drill, employees of both buildings will evacuate and assemble at two pre-designated assembly areas, i.e. the open space in front of All Saints’ Cathedral and open space in front of All Saints’ Hall.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, RM Kurbah in her address said that this mock drill exercise is important in view that the State falls under Seismic Zone 5 which is highly prone to earthquake.

