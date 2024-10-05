Saturday, October 5, 2024
EnvironmentDisasterMEGHALAYA

10 feared dead as rain hampers rescue operation in landslide-hit SGH area

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Tura, Oct 4: Continuing rain have thrown a spanner in rescue operation in landslide affected areas of South Garo Hills (SGH) where at least 10 persons are suspected to dead because of massive landslides.

The SGH SP, Shailendra Bamaniya, who is currently in Gasuapara, informed that relief and rescue efforts were continuing but due to a lack connectivity, realm times information could not be gathered. While there is no clear indication as to when all details will emerge, a tentative assessment is that the entire SGH district may have been affected by the current deluge

Three people were killed in the Dalu C&RD Block while another seven remained trapped under a huge pile of debris after a hill fell on them at Atishi Songmong village. All of them are suspected to be dead even as efforts by the NDRF continued to recover the bodies.

The village can be accessed only by foot and that is hampering quick movement of rescue teams. Excavators are on ground to remove debris of the hill to spot the victims suspected to have been buried.

One of the biggest problems being faced in the rescue efforts is the harsh road conditions as well as the lack of mobile network connectivity as almost the entire SGH remains cut off digitally.

Previous article
HC directs govt to clarify on new clauses in tender notice
