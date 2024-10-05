Dy CM Sniawbhalang Dhar visits Namdong CHC

Jowai, Oct 5: The Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Sniawbhalang Dhar, on Friday visited the Namdong Community Health Center (CHC) of West Jaintia Hills District. He was accompanied by Namdong Headman DS War, Secretary Serus Lipon, and various village leaders and elders.

During the inspection, the Deputy Chief Minister met with Dr. Arda Laloo, the in-charge, and other medical staff at the CHC. The Namdong CHC provided him with a letter outlining its shortcomings and needs. A discussion was held between the CHC staff, village leaders, and the Deputy Chief Minister, who also serves as the MLA for the area.

Dhar promised to take action to address the needs of the CHC, including the recruitment of doctors, staff nurses, and other personnel. He also assured the doctors, village leaders, and elders that he would work on paving the road to the CHC, providing an ambulance, and repainting the building and staff quarters.

He urged all employees to perform their duties diligently and to foster cooperation between the CHC and village authorities to benefit the local community.

Additionally, the Deputy Chief Minister visited the site designated for the construction of the Namdong C&RD Block office. He stated that the Namdong Block would be fully operational, allowing residents to complete necessary tasks within their own area rather than traveling to the Thadlaskeiñ Block.